Mangalore: Popular television anchor and actor Anushree appeared before the police here Saturday for questioning in connection with allegations of drug use. Anushree was summoned for questioning on her reported links with Kishore Aman Shetty. The latter is dancer-choreographer and is in judicial custody on charges of consumption and peddling of drugs.

Tarun, a close friend of Shetty also has been arrested on the charge of drug consumption. He revealed to the police that Anushree had also attended Shetty’s party, after which she was summoned to record her statement.

Police sources said Anushree presented herself before the police at 9.00am. She is being questioned at the Panambur police station on the outskirts of the city.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the Kannada film industry. The investigation started after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from Bangalore with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

Anushree told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, the close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years. She said he had done dance choreography for her for six months. The anchor said she had no links with Tarun relating to drug use and had not attended any party with him, sources said.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the police station, Anushree said she had given answers to all the questions put to her by the investigating team. She said she would come for further interrogation if the police summoned her again. The police have not confirmed whether there will be further questioning, she said.

“Drug mafia is a ghost that has haunted our state and the police are trying their best to root out the mafia. We will cooperate with the investigation,” Tanushree told mediapersons.