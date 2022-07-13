Kanpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 3 Kanpur violence has filed a case diary in court.

Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place last month in Kanpur after a local organisation called for a shutdown in protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The case diary was filed by public prosecutor Dinesh Agarwal.

According to the SIT investigation, the miscreants were given money for spreading violence. The case diary mentions that stone-pelters were allegedly given Rs 500-1,000 and those who had used petrol bombs during the riots were allegedly paid Rs 5,000.

The SIT mentioned that assurance was given to the miscreants of free legal help if caught. The case diary further mentioned that seven to nine days of training for the uproar was given to the miscreants. So far, more than 60 people have been arrested in the June 3 Kanpur violence.

IANS