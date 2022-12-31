Bargarh: Demon King Kansa has ordered Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sambalpur Vineet Singh to run direct trains from New Delhi and Puri to Mathura Nagari (Bargarh) on the third day of the 75th Dhanu Yatra, Thursday. Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu and Singh attended the ‘Kansa Darbar’ as royal guests. The third day also witnessed the birth Lord Krishna. The famous folklore of Lord Krishna’s birth to his imprisoned parents Devaki and Vasudeva in King Kansa’s cell in Mathura-turned Bargarh was enacted Thursday.

The lore says Krishna’s birth is followed by Vasudeva being woken up by a divine voice that guides him to take little Krishna across the Yamuna river (Jeera river in Bargarh) to Nandraja in nearby Ambapali which becomes Gopapura during these 11 festive days. Hrushikesh Bhoi who plays King Kansa said, “I rushed to the dungeon to kill the eighth child of Devaki just like I killed the rest seven, but the child was a girl and not a boy as predicted. The ‘Bijuli Kanya’ flew into the sky and turned out to be Goddess Durga.” While Ambapali had a colourful ‘Nandotsav’ Thursday, King Kansa will be sending Putana and other demons one by one to kill Lord Krishna. The 11-day festival will end with the killing of Kansa in the hands of Krishna.