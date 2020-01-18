Khandapara: Even as the exquisite brasswares of Kantilo village under Khandapara tehsil limits in Nayagarh district are globally acclaimed and craftsmanship of artisans here is admired the world over, the state government is yet to recognise it as handicraft.

According to reports, many a time managing directors of Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd have visited Kantilo village and appreciated brassware artisanship. However, the artisans miss out on governmental benefits for not being enlisted.

On the other hand, there is an acute shortage of raw materials and marketing support for these products. Even as Kantilo houses a large number of artisan families, many have switched over to other occupations to eke out a living, artisans lamented.

Some local artisans namely Akhila Kumar Mohapatra, Gokulananda Maharana, Saroj Kumar Maharana, Mayadhar Sahu and Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said, “There is a bare need for the state government to take up several welfare measures like coverage of artisans under life/health insurance, provision for adequate marketing support, supply of quality raw materials and other basic inputs, development of work-sheds and skill upgradation through intensive vocational training”.

Usually, the artisans depend on Kolkata market for brass sheets which are supplied through wholesalers of Cuttack. After repeated demand, the state government has opened a raw material-bank at Kantilo. It is alleged that, brass sheets and other raw materials available here are of higher price than the ones being sold at open market.

Artisans here usually follow two processes – by way of casting molten brass into moulds and by constant hammering of brass sheets to get the required size and shapes. Besides utensils, the artisans of Kantilo also produce statues of Hindu deities and other household articles.

Brassware and bronzeware have lost their lustre in recent times, for several reasons. As the craftsmanship is in a slump, many young artisans prefer to switch over to other occupations.

“Young artisans should try on their own to improvise skills by acquiring information on various modern methods and techniques in this applied craftwork in order to keep the tradition alive. However, for the state government’s grant and assistance the possibility of coming out of the present situation is murkier”, some aged local artisans opined.