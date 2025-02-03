Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out of the 2025 Grammys by police officers after the duo made a shocking red-carpet debut.

Shortly after arriving at the Crypto.com Arena, West and Censori made a striking entrance on the red carpet. While posing for photos beside West, Censori dramatically removed her fur coat sheer dress that left her nearly nude in front of all.

Censori wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewellery. The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as she decided to ditch everything. She paired the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she immediately discarded while getting photographed

A source told pagesix.com, that police officers ushered the pair out after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” which “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”

West’s 2024 “Vultures 1” album cover featured Censori standing backward in nothing but thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of fabric covering her behind.

The couple notably struck the same pose while doing the step-and-repeat at the show before exiting the event.

West and Censori, who got married in 2022, were later pictured leaving Crypto.com Arena and getting into a silver chrome car.

Spokesperson for the Grammy Awards did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Multiple outlets report that the duo received an invitation to the show, as West was nominated for Best Rap Song.

The rapper had hoped to secure his 25th Grammy for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival. However, the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar for his hit Drake diss track, Not Like Us. Sunday marked what would have been West’s first Grammy appearance in a decade. He last attended the ceremony in 2015 but had not returned since.

PNN & Agencies