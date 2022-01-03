Dhenkanal: Tourists visiting Kapilash sanctuary in this district will soon have the option of exploring the forest regions in the sanctuary through jungle safari as it is witnessing a major expansion, a report said.

The forest department is making continuous efforts to attract more tourists to this reserve forest of Dhenkanal district through establishment of various tourism facilities.

As part of this effort, facilities for jungle safari and amusement of tourists will soon be available in this sanctuary. Work on these projects is going on at a brisk pace and is expected to get completed by 2022 end.

The jungle safari project, when completed, will help attract more domestic and international tourists to the sanctuary and bring in more revenue for the state exchequer.

Jungle safari is a nature trail for exploring the forest regions of national park, wildlife sanctuaries and protected reserves on a vehicle, elephant or even a horse.

Reports said that the Kapilash jungle, which received the status of reserve forest April 2, 2021, is spread over 12,559.59 hectare of land.

As a result, the population of herbivorous animals like deer, sambhar, barking deer has increased in this reserve forest.

The forest department is planning to create a vast pasture land in this sanctuary where it will plant grass on 20 hectare of land to get rid of the food problem of these animals.

The department has identified two specific areas in the reserve forest to create the pasture land. The food chain in the forest has been seriously affected as these two places lack grass for the animals to eat.

Meanwhile, the safari work is going on at brisk pace for which a 15-km long road is being built from Sorisiapada and Bania inside the reserve forest.

Here tourists will have the chance to enjoy the sylvan trail and picturesque surroundings of the reserve forest. A watch tower is being built nearby to help tourists see wild animals from a close distance.

Two vehicles will be purchased to help tourists take a tour of the forest through jungle safari, for which funds have been sanctioned.

The department plans to make the jungle safari operational this year and tourists can explore the jungle by buying tickets.

When contacted, Prakash Chand Gogineni, divisional forest officer (DFO) said that like Similipal and Satkosia sanctuaries, it holds lots of opportunities for tourists.

Various works are underway to develop its as a major tourist hub.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the maintenance of Kapilash and Saptasajya reserve forests in the district but the higher authorities will have to give the order on the manner of spending the fund, he said.

Moreover, a wooden barricade will be constructed to house the rescued elephant calf at the elephant rescue centre of the sanctuary.

PNN