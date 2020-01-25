New Delhi: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said Saturday.

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

PTI