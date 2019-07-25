Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover has found his best friend, wife and boss in actress Bipasha Basu. “Bipasha is my best friend and I actually consider her my boss. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met, and the way she juggles between work and home, I can hardly imagine doing all of it,” Karan Singh Grover said. “She’s definitely got the skills of a boss and I love to follow her orders. In fact I have to,” Karan Singh Grover quipped.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has been married for three years now. Prior to her marriage, Bipasha had been dating John Abraham for a long time, approximately nine years. However, they broke off after alleged rumours surfaced regarding Bipasha Basu’s short-lived relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. As for Karan Singh Grover, this is her third marriage.

Karan also loves calling Bipasha by various nick names, some of which are very cute. In a recent Instagram interview Bipasha revealed that Karan loves calling him ‘Little Baby’, ‘Bumbi’ or ‘Monkey’. She has also said that she loves it the most when Karan calls her ‘Little Baby’.

On the work front, Karan is set to steal hearts as the boss in ALT Balaji’s ‘BOSS: Baap Of Special Services’, a mystery thriller that unravels the story of an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases and cases where criminals go undetected. Incidentally sources have said that Karan is one of the highest paid actors in the TV industry apparently earning Rs 3,00,000 per day.

Agencies