Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover turned Santa Claus to bring joy to his daughter Devi and wife Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the Christmas celebrations at home. She even shared a video of Karan rapping as Santa. An image had Devi adorably pouting for a picture as she stood next to a decorated Christmas tree.

“It is the most wonderful time of the year #christmas2024,” she wrote as the caption.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022. Last month, the couple celebrated their daughter’s second birthday in Maldives and then threw a birthday party in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family.

Karan rose to stardom after playing the role of Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired from 2007 to 2010. It was a sequel to the hit series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Karan is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The actor has also appeared in films like Alone, Hate Story 3, and Fighter.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller Ajnabee, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as Chor Machaaye Shor, Jism, Zameen, Aetbaar, No Entry, Omkara, Corporate, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, and Welcome to New York among many others. She was last seen in the crime thriller series Dangerous.