Los Angeles: The Kardashian family, who featured in the popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, decided to thank the crew of the show upon its wrap, and the bill came to $300,000 only!

Kris Jenner, along with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, have reportedly gifted the 30-member crew Rolex watches costing $10k each. The entire cost naturally comes to around $300,000, reports tmz.com.

The team gave sweet farewell speeches and recalled their favourite memories from the show.

The show focused on the lives of the Kardashians and was one of most-watched shows on television. The show ran for 20 seasons. The show is now moving to Hulu streaming platform.

IANS