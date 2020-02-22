Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about working with chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jab We Met’, parting ways and then meeting her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of ‘Tashan’ soon afterwards.

In a recent interview, Kareena reportedly said that when she was on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab We Met’, she was more excited about working in ‘Tashan’. The actress had lost oodles of weight for it and become ‘size zero’ and she couldn’t wait to begin work on it as she thought it would change her life and career.

Talking about her most-loved film, ‘Jab We Met’, Kareena revealed that it was Shahid, whom she was dating at the time, who asked her to consider the script of ‘Jab We Met’. She said that Shahid convinced her by telling her that the girl’s part is amazing and that she should do it.

While the film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of their careers, they parted ways after the film. Talking about the breakup she added that destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and ‘Tashan’ and their lives. According to her, they all went their separate ways and that beautiful movie came out of it.

After ‘Jab We Met’, Kareena moved on to shooting her next film, ‘Tashan’ where she met Saif Ali Khan. Talking about it, she said that she did ‘Tashan’ because she thought it would change her career. However, she now realised that while ‘Jab We Met’ is the one that changed her career, ‘Tashan’ changed her life because she met the man of her dreams there.

She also added that her relationship with Shahid took its own course in which both Shahid and she went their separate ways. Kareena also feels that her life was so much similar to her character ‘Geet’ in ‘Jab We Met’. She pointed out that it was tough on her professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of her life took a turn as well during the making of the film.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Shahid, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput in 2015. They are parents to two kids – Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Kareena has projects like, ‘Angrezi Medium, and ‘Takht’ in her kitty.