Mumbai: Hindi film industry diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shook a leg with her cousin brother Aadar Jain and ‘bhabhi’ Alekha Advani at the mehendi ceremony.

Alekha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video originally posted by Nitisha Nanda. In the clip, the actress is seen dancing to the number “Tareefan” from her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

She is seen grooving next to Alekha and then calling Aadar, who is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, on the dance floor. Kareena, who was dressed in a turquoise A-line kurta, was also seen doing the hookstep from the track.

Talking about Aadar and Alekha, they had a Christian wedding in Goa, and are now set to marry according to Hindu traditions. The Mehendi ceremony took place Wednesday evening. Hindi film industry

The couple had exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family in January. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year.

They went public about their relationship in November 2023 after Aadar shared a photo of them on social media, describing her as the “light of my life.”

Aadar, who was previously dating actress Tara Sutaria, made his debut in Hindi film industry with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Talking about Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends attending a wedding, with Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta in other roles.

February 19, Kareena dropped a post about celebrating love and family after the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan.

She shared a string of gorgeous photographs in a heavily embroidered outfit. She wrote in the caption, “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind me and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all.”

