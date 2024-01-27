Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Saturday offered a delightful peek into her family’s morning routine, showcasing her kids, Taimur and Jeh, indulging in a breakfast of waffles.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers, shared a selfie, wherein she can be seen relaxing in her home.

The ‘Jab We Met’ fame actress is wearing a blue tee shirt and is flaunting her natural glow. She opted for a no-makeup look.

She captioned the selfie: “My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast.”

Another story features Taimur and Jeh enjoying waffles, wearing tee shirt and shorts.

The picture was captioned: “Waffle day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. She next has The Crew and Singham Again in her kitty.