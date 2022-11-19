Mumbai: Hindi film star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehta’s next feature film.
Kareena posted a note on Instagram Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project.
“As they say it’s the journey never the destination… make it worthwhile… @[email protected]@mahana_films,” she wrote alongside photos from the film’s set.
In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, ‘Best team ever’.
View this post on Instagram
Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.
“Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film. @kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.
Leave a Reply