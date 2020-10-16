Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, Kareena penned the secret behind her ‘happily ever after’ with Saif as she wished him by posting a picture of the two together. The romance between the two looks everlasting.

In this picture, Saif and Kareena are seen smiling. Sharing this picture, the actress congratulated Saif on the anniversary. Kareena wrote, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond.”

Saif and Kareena first met during the shooting of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film Tashan in 2008. Apart from Kareena and Saif, the film also starred Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Saif and Kareena started dating each other after this film and love blossomed between them.

The two tied the nuptial knot October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and ever since, he has been the paparazzi’s delight. Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second child as the actress is close to five months pregnant.

However, in spite of her pregnancy, Kareena has not stopped work. Currently, the two are together in Delhi where Kareena is shooting a film.