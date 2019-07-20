Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone almost always remains in limelight.

Apart from acting, Sunny is now also known as a businesswoman. Recently, she launched many cosmetic products in the market.

In an interview, Sunny revealed about her personal life, family and her husband. She praised his husband Daniel Weber as the most important part of her life. According to the actress, Daniel supported her in becoming Sunny Leone.

Sunny said, “Everyone knows me and Daniel. He has been a support system to me and helped me in being Sunny Leone. If there is no Daniel there is no Sunny. Daniel taught me to follow my dream and made me passionate about fulfilling them. He is a very talented person.”

Sunny’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, but after joining the adult film industry, she changed her name to Sunny Leone. Sunny met Daniel while doing adult movies. The couple got married after dating each other for long period of time.

In 2011, she participated in the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss. She has also hosted the Indian reality show ‘Splitsvilla’.

In 2012, she made her debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’ and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with ‘Jackpot’ (2013), ‘Ragini MMS 2’ (2014), ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ (2015) and ‘Tera Intezaar’ (2017).

PNN/Agencies