Mumbai: Actress Karishma Tanna looked every-inch gorgeous as she dolled up in an all white outfit.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she posted a handful of pictures posing on her couch dressed in a pearly white backless dress.

For the caption, the diva wrote: “Felt like dressing up”.

A few days ago, the actress posted a picture of herself in a classic white T-shirt paired with a long denim skirt with a thigh high slit. She captioned the post with a black heart.

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh praised Karishma in the comment section and wrote: “Pretty”.

Karima replied to her by saying: “Thank you my love.”

The 40-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2001 in the small screen with the longest-running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

After which, Karishma was seen in “Paalkhi”, “Naagin 3”, “Qayamat Ki Raat”, “Kahi To Milenge”, “Manshaa”, “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”, “Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”, “Kkusum”, “Raat Hone Ko Hai”, “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”, “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”, “Ek Shyaam”, “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo” and “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”, among others.

Apart from fiction, Karishma has showcased her prowess in the reality sphere as well. She has participated in “Bigg Boss 8” hosted by Salman Khan, dance show “Nach Baliye 7”, and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10”, where she lifted the winner’s trophy.

It was her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series “Scoop”, which earned her big praise by critics and audiences alike. The show also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.