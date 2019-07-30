Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback video of her actor parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita romancing in the rain for a song from their film ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’.

Karisma Monday shared a small clip of the song ‘Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye’ on Instagram and wrote: “On a gloomy day all you need is watching mama and papa romance in the rain. Rainy day blues. Love you both parents.”

Babita and Randhir have also starred in the 1972 movie ‘Jeet’.

The song is from the 1971 film ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’, which revolved around three generations of a family. The film was directed by Randhir and also starred his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, his father Raj Kapoor among many others.

On the personal front, Karisma was dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal, but the couple parted their ways in October last year.

On the professional front, she will be returning to acting after a long leave. Karisma chose to stay away from Hindi film industry to spend time with kids.

However, this time around she will be seen in a digital series. The show has been titled ‘Mentalhood’, and will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the show, Karisma plays Meira Sharma, who hails from a small town, but has to find her way and place in the jungle of ‘Mumbai momzilaas’.

IANS