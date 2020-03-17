Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira has featured in a short film Daud, which is directed by Ananya Panday’s younger sister Rysa Panday.

The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.

Karisma even took to her Instagram story and shared the movie’s link among her followers. “Please like, share and subscribe,” Karisma wrote.

Daud, which is available on YouTube, revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai.

Speaking of Karisma, the 45-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the show Mentalhood.

