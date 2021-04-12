Mumbai: Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of the Hindi film industry.

She has worked in many hit films but now her fans are surprised to see her ‘carbon copy’.

Instagram star Heena continues to share her videos on Instagram. In these videos, she is seen lip-syncing to Karisma’s songs. She looks exactly like Karisma confusing many fans of the actress.

Heena has more than 33.86k followers on Instagram.

One Instagram user wrote, “Oh…kudrat ka karishma,”, while another quipped, “@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you, carbon copy”.

Upon seeing Heena’s posts, netizens often express their astonishment with endearing comments.

Apart from this, Heena uses her Instagram to declare herself as Karisma’s biggest fan. One of her previous posts features a throwback picture of the Dangerous Ishq star from her younger days.

On professional front, Karisma has recently made her debut in the digital world. She was seen in the role of Meira Sharma in ZEE5’s Hindi drama web series Mentalhood. Apart from Karisma, it also stars Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles.