Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here Wednesday as a massive crowd turned up for the celebration event of the RCB’s first-ever IPL trophy victory. The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration. Eleven people have died in the stampede incident, and 33 people are injured.”

“I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about 2 to 3 lakh people gathered at the stadium,” the CM said.

“No one expected this turnout. We had anticipated that the number of people would be slightly more than the stadium’s capacity. Among the dead, most are young girls and boys. We are providing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased. The injured will receive free treatment,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The doctors have confirmed that all injured persons are out of danger.

“I pray for their souls and their families. I am ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and action will be initiated against those found guilty.”

He underlined that this was an unexpected incident and no one foresaw it.

Asked if he was trying to give a clean chit to authorities by labelling the incident as unexpected, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that the media should not ask questions like an ‘opposition party’.

“I stated that a large number of people gathered unexpectedly. The magisterial probe will uncover security-related and other failures. I have directed them to submit the report within 15 days,” he stated.

Commenting on the BJP’s attack, CM Siddaramaiah stated he doesn’t want to defend his government regarding what has happened. “I don’t want to play politics in this. Let us wait for the outcome of the probe,” he said.

