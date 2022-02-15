Bengaluru: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin Tuesday afternoon resumed hearing of petitions seeking directions to the state government to allow wearing of hijab in classrooms.

This is the third day of hearing by the three judge bench. The petitioner for girl students seeking order to attend classes wearing hijab will complete his submission through senior advocate Devdatt Kamat. On Monday, he had argued that the government can’t deny fundamental rights to students in the pretext of managing law and order situations. He also objected to the powers given to the College Development Committee to decide on uniforms.

On Monday, the bench had also refused to restrain media from reporting the proceedings as one of the counsel demanded that it will have effect on the elections of other states. The court had earlier given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final court. The order banned both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.

The larger bench also set aside the arguments of petitioners seeking orders to the government for allowing students to wear hijab of the colour of their uniform to classrooms.

However, petitioners moved the Supreme Court challenging the interim order banning hijab in classrooms. The state government has resumed classes till standard 10 and Pre-University Colleges are opening from Wednesday.