Bengaluru: Elated over the Karnataka High Court’s observation on the ban on cow slaughter is ‘constitutionally valid’, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the court’s observation has come as a ‘major boost’ to the BJP government.

“The development in the High Court Wednesday clears hurdles for the government to effectively implement the cow slaughter ordinance,” Yediyurappa said in a statement Wednesday.

January 5, the state government promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, which bans slaughter of cows, proposes hefty fine and punishment for slaughtering, smuggling cattle and offers protection to those ‘acting in good faith’ to save them.

According to Yediyurappa, the Court, after hearing the advocate general, observed that the issue relating to ban on cow slaughter was affirmed by the Supreme Court in Mirzapur’s case as being constitutionally-valid.

“The state government contended before the court that the ordinance was in consonance with the directive principles of state policy in the Constitution,” he said.

“And as per the 2019 census, 2,38,296 cattle are being slaughtered annually and on an average, it works out to 652 cattle per day,” the CM claimed.

He also added that the state government is working on ear-tagging cattle under the Centre’s Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) scheme.

“Ear-tagging of cattle is undertaken using Radio-frequency identification (RFID) conforming to Bureau of India Standards, and out of total cattle population of 1,15,53,564, about 96,00,000 cattle are ear-tagged and the work is in progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the government also submitted to the High Court that there were 4,212 veterinary institutions throughout the state headed by veterinary officers and inspectors available on call, with 176 mobile clinics.

The court, however, observed that the government must ensure that no coercive action is taken against farmers who transport animals for animal husbandry, agriculture, and other bona fide purposes until the rules are framed under the provisions of the ordinance, Yediyurappa said.

