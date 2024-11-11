Ramanagara (Karnataka): Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted controversy by calling Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy ‘Kaalia’, a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Retorting, the JD(S) Monday demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur. Clarifying his remarks, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy.

Khan said Kumaraswamy used to call him ‘Kulla’ (dwarf). Further, the state minister said he has been addressing the union minister as ‘Kariyanna’ (black brother).

At an election rally addressing the minorities in Ramanagara on Sunday, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had no other option but to join the BJP earlier.

“Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because ‘Kaalia Kumaraswamy’ was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home,” the minister said.

Yogeeshwara has a direct contest in the Channapatna assembly bypoll against Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is contesting as an NDA candidate on the JD(S) ticket.

Khan also alleged that Kumaraswamy had said he did not need Muslim votes.

Khan also played the audio of the purported statement of Kumaraswamy where he is heard saying, “My politics is not dependent on Muslim votes. I am making this clear. I don’t need Hijab or Pajaab.”

The minister told the audience, “Kumaraswamy says he does not want Hijab or Pajaab but he wants Muslim votes. Will you vote for him?”

He said Kumaraswamy is under the impression that he can buy Muslim votes. “Aye Kumaraswamy, tell me your bidding amount. The Muslim community will generate funds that can buy your entire clan,” Khan said amid cheers of the crowd.

The JD(S) in a post on ‘X’ on Monday called Khan a ‘racist’.

“Your power and greed that you will buy the family of Deve Gowda who brought you up politically will not last long,” the JD(S) said.

The party sought to know the colour of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ministers H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, Priyank Kharge and K H Muniyappa.

“Dismiss such a low mentality person from the Cabinet immediately,” the party demanded.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju too condemned Khan’s slur.

“I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaalia Kumaraswamy’. This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi’s adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” Rijiju said in a post on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Channapatna on Monday, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy. He even called Kumaraswamy’s father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda his ‘political guru.’

“I never uttered any derogatory thing. I always called Kumaraswamy as Kariyanna (black brother). The same thing I said in Urdu. That’s it,” he said.

Khan said, “Kumaraswamy used to call me ‘Kulla’ (dwarf) and I have been calling him ‘Kariyanna’ since those days.”

According to Khan, he has been calling Kumaraswamy ‘Kariyanna’ out of love.

“I may be in a different party, but we are old friends. I called him Kariyanna. What’s wrong in that?” he sought to know.

PTI