Nandapur: While the state government and the Koraput district administration continue to outline plans on paper to ensure better markets, fair prices and livelihoods for farmers, traders from Karnataka are seen putting those principles into practice on the ground.

Several traders from Karnataka have begun directly purchasing ginger from farmers in the district at Rs 30 per kg, following what observers describe as a “quick purchase, quick processing and quick returns” model that benefits both farmers and traders.

The approach has drawn appreciation locally, with farmers reporting timely payments and assured off-take of their produce. Intellectuals and the people in the know say the initiative should serve as a lesson for farmer-producer organisations operating under the supervision of the district horticulture department, ORMAS, Mission Shakti, the Odisha Livelihoods Mission and various voluntary organisations. Koraput district, known for its GI-tagged ginger, has recorded a bumper harvest this year.

However, administrative apathy and weak marketing mechanisms have forced many farmers to sell their produce at low prices, a situation that has repeatedly made headlines. In the Nandapur block headquarters, agricultural trade has now taken on a new form.

Traders from Karnataka are buying ginger directly from farmers and local retailers, processing it at temporary facilities they have set up in the area, and transporting large consignments to Karnataka. The development has brought visible relief to farmers and highlighted gaps in the existing official marketing system. They are purchasing crushed ginger from farmers and local small traders at prices ranging from Rs. 25 to Rs. 30 per kilogram.

The ginger is then cleaned, peeled, cut into pieces and dried before being transported to various spice and pharmaceutical companies in Karnataka. Karnataka-based traders said their target is to procure about 200 metric tons of ginger.

They stated that to create a proper market system, ensure quick transactions, secure better prices for farmers and guarantee prompt payments, land has been taken on rent in Nandapur for three months for processing purposes. They added that local men and women have been employed for ginger processing activities