Jaipur: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the Rajasthani cold.

Karik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He seen sporting a white t-shirt, floroscent jacket, track pants and a cap.

He captioned the clip: “Beating Rajasthani cold… With some morning football sesh…”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.