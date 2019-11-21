Mumbai: Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday flew to New Delhi to launch their second song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. While returning, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a pair of jeans which had two shades.

Our naught boy Kartik Aryan started trolling her and also share the video on the Instagram.

In the video, Kartik asks Ananya “Why are you wearing two pants”?

In reply Ananya saying, ‘You can have two girls. So why can’t I have two pants?’ While the people around burst into laughter, Ananya Panday simply winked after rendering her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan speechless.

Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya in lead roles and the film is set to hit the theatres December 6, 2019 and it will see a box office clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur-starrer 1978-hit of the same name.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Ananya Panday’s second film as an actor. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya Panday was born to the actor Chunkey Pandey and wife Bhavana Pandey.