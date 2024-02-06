Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, shared a video of him working out in the gym. However, his grandmother took all the attention as she worked out next to him serving as an inspiration for the actor.

Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a workout video in which he can be seen lifting 50 kg dumbbells for his back muscles. His dadi can be seen next to him training her shoulders.

She goes on to give him a tap and says, “Thanks buddy”.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Dadi on fire. Don’t focus on me… but focus on the Champion behind me. Always working out in the gym and is a real inspiration for fitness and enthusiasm #ChampionsFitness #ThanxBuddy.”

For Chandu Champion, the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman.

Earlier, Kartik had shared a post on his social media in which he mentioned how he finally got to taste the sugar after a year as he wrapped up the shooting of Chandu Champion.

The actor shared a video from the wrap up of the film showing director Kabir Khan feeding him a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and give his director a hug.

The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment, one person even spoke about Kartik getting a sugar rush since he consumed sugar after a year.