Mumbai: The short film Silvat starring Kartik Aaryan is all set to release on Zindagi channel June 12.

Set in the late ’90s, the film tells the story of Noor and Anwar who share a passionate love for each other but are bound by societal norms and fidelity. A saga of forbidden love, it perfectly encapsulates the misery incomplete love brings with it.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Meher Mistry as Anwar and Noor, the film features one of Aaryan’s most laudable performances.

Talking about the film, Kartik Aaryan said,” Silvat is a very very special film and it will always be extremely close to my heart. Anwar’s character is unlike all the other characters that I have played in my career so far. This is a film that I shot 6 years back and I cannot believe it’s being showcased again.

“It feels really overwhelming and validating as an actor to see your old work getting that kind of appreciation, so many years down the lane too. The film perfectly depicts the emotional turmoil that the characters go through.

“From the script, dialogue to the music, each element plays a vital role in bringing the film together and that’s what is so beautiful about it,” he further added.

This social drama is directed by noted filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, who is known for creating female-centric films including movies like Qarib Qarib Single and Dushman.

Talking about the film’s journey, director Tanuja said, “I am thrilled that a film that is such a special one for me, is finally going to be seen by audiences on their television screens at home. This is the reason we tell stories – to share them with people, and a love story that’s filled with intensity and emotions is something that invariably speaks to peoples’ own, personal experiences.”

The film has been written by Faraz Ansari, who is known to tell stories on social issues like LGBTQ rights through his movies and has been acknowledged for his films Sheer Qorma, Sisak, Stanley Ka Dabba.

Silvat will be avilable on Zindagi’s value added service DTH platforms Tata Play, and 117 on Dish TV and D2H service.