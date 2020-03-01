Jaipur: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are currently shooting here for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared a photograph from the film’s set.

In the image, Kartik and Kiara can be seen looking at each other, while they are surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

Kartik captioned the image: “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… (Don’t be so blinded in love that you don’t see the witch).” Bhool Bhulaiyaa is directed by Anees Bazmee.

See link: https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1233743542545211398/photo/1

The original film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja and was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Kartik’s last movie Love Aaj Kal had released February 14. It had sara Ali Khan paired with him. Even though the two produced sizzling on-screen chemistry, the film failed to really do well at the box office. However, both Sara and Kartik are actors with great potential and a very bright future awaits them.

PNN & Agencies