Mumbai: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

“I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior,” recalled Kartik. He shared how he would introduce his girlfriend as his ‘cousin’ if by chance anyone spotted the two together.

“Once on Valentine’s Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scared of getting caught by a family member or a relative. We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught!” Kartik revealed, on Sony TV’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kartik however, did not reveal whether he is still in touch with his ‘cousin’ girlfriend. When asked he simply evaded the answer with a sweet smile.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal on Valentine’s Day. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan. Those who have seen the trailer of the movie have simply gushed over the chemistry Sara and Kartik share.

It should be stated here that this movie is a sequel to the 2005 film by the same name. It starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Deepika Padukone.

