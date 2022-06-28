Mumbai: Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres October 7.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

On Tuesday, the production house shared the film’s release announcement on its official Twitter page.

“#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you,” the tweet read.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Booth was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls July 15.