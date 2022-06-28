Mumbai: After announcing her pregnancy through an Instagram post recently, Alia Bhatt also changed her Instagram display picture to the one where she can be seen embracing her husband Ranbir Kapoor, as infectious smiles light up the couple’s faces.

Incidentally, the new picture was earlier shared by Alia’s mother-in-law and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. She had captioned the picture, “God bless”. Alia had taken to the comments sections of Neetu’s post as she wrote, “My favourite picture” followed by heart emojis.

Alia has since then put up the picture in question as her profile picture. Earlier, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan expressed happiness over Alia and Ranbir’s announcement of their baby’s arrival.

She told ‘India Today’, “We are simply overjoyed and over the moon with happiness. Both for the soon-to-be parents as well as for the whole family. There is nothing more profound, more joyful and more significant in life than having a child and bringing another being into this world. Our cup runneth over.