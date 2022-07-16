Mumbai: With Katrina Kaif celebrating her 39th birthday today, the makers of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot have dropped a quirky BTS video of the cast wishing her on her special day.

In the video, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen rapping. Katrina looks stunning in her latest fringe haircut. Her fans can not only see her new look in the film, but also watch her rapping for the first time in her career.

The video comes with the caption: “There’s hype cos you’re a vibe. Happy Birthday#KatrinaKaif”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (Fanstagram) (@dailydoseofkatrinakaif)

Phone Bhoot is a supernatural comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. The movie, to be released November 4, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.