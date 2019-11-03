Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. Season 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has managed to create quite a stir among the audience. Case in point, a recent question related to Rahul Gandhi has been going viral on social media and the reason will amaze you.

A contestant faced a question: Which of the following members of the 17th Lok Sabha is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art? The options were Gautam Gambhir, Anurag Thakur, Rahul Gandhi and Tejasvi Surya.

Playing for Rs 6,40,000, the contestant – Narendra Kumar from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – selected Tejasvi Surya as the answer. The correct answer, however, was Rahul Gandhi.

Later, on November 1, Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter and Instagram to share screenshots of the question to dish out a light-hearted tweet about the player’s mistake and wrote: “Bro, I feel so bad for you,” wrote Surya. “I wish I was indeed a black belt in Aikido. You would have been a richer man today,” he further added.

Since being shared, the post has quickly captured people’s attention – both on Twitter and Instagram. It’s clear from the thousands of likes and hundreds of comments it has received on both the platforms.

While some appreciated Surya’s sense of humour, others reacted in a hilarious manner. Some expressed their surprise in Rahul Gandhi being a black belt holder in Aikido.

“Great humour,” wrote an Instagram user. “Even I thought it was you and not Rahul,” commented another. “You are so sweet,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this tweet by Tejasvi Surya?