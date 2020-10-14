Sharjah: Everybody knew about his ability to bowl during the power play despite being a spinner. However, even then off-spinner Washington Sundar of RCB has been a revelation in this edition of the IPL. He feels he is getting rewarded for keeping things simple this IPL. It doesn’t matter whether it is stifling the batsmen in the powerplay or the middle overs. Washington Sundar just wants to keep the good work going for the remainder of the tournament.

Sundar has played a major role in RCB’s success so far this season. He grabbed two wickets in two overs Monday against KKR. Among them was the prized scalp of England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan. His team won the game by 82 runs.

“I just want to keep things simple and hit the hard length over after and over. That’s something which has been working for me in this particular season,” Sundar said. “I didn’t want to try too many things just because you’re playing in Sharjah,” he added.

Sundar has been bowling under the shadow of India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, after seven games, the 21-year-old has an astonishing economy rate of 4.90 this season. It is better than Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan (5.03).

Sundar has taken five wickets in seven matches. He has bowled 51 dot balls ( a little over eight overs). He has played the role of restricting the run-flow in middle overs to form a potent spin attack with Chahal (10 wickets).

“We did feel that we will get a lot of persistence for both spinners, at least in the middle phase of the tournament. I’s very glad to bowl well in tandem with him (Chahal),” Sundar said.

Having overcome an injury setback, South African pacer Chris Morris has also gelled into the side well. He had figures of 2/17 against KKR.

“Definitely I think this is what the management would have thought of coming to this tournament. With him playing, the composition looks very good in the team. In the last two games he played, he won the game for us. Hopefully, he will do a lot more of that for RCB,” Sundar said.