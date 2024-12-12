Mumbai: Actress Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly works across south Indian film industries, is now married to the Dubai-based businessman, Antony Thattil.

The actress, who took the vows in a beautiful and intimate ceremony held in Goa, has also shared pictures from her big day on social media.

The photos show the couple putting garlands on each other as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. A priest performed the rituals and they later posed for pictures with a special appearance from their dog.

The actress wrote in the caption, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke”.

Antony and Keerthy dated for 15 years before they made it official Thursday. Antony reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and also owns a couple of companies registered in Chennai, Keerthy’s hometown. Reports state that Antony is a media-shy person who likes to keep a low profile, so he hardly ever appears with Keerthy in public.

Antony and Keerthy reportedly began dating around 2008-09 when the actor was in school and Antony was about to start undergraduate college.

Keerthy, who is the daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film ‘Geethaanjali’, for which she won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut in Malayalam.

She had a dual role in ‘Geethaanjali’ which was directed by Priyadarshan. She was still studying during that time and shot for Geethanjali during her semester break.

She rose to prominence with the 2018 film ‘Mahanati’, helmed by Nag Ashwin film. The film earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and is set to make her Hindi film debut with ‘Baby John’.

IANS