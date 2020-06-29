Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while briefing media Monday over the coronavirus situation in Delhi said that the Delhi government will form a plasma bank to help coronavirus patients in their fight against the infection. He also stressed on the preventive measures the govt has taken so far to keep the virus at bay.

Through this everybody will receive plasma whether it is private hospital or govt. It will be given only after doctor’s prescription, said Kejriwal.

“The ‘Plasma Bank’ will start operation in the next two days. I appeal to Covid-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma,” said Kejriwal

The Delhi CM added that this ‘Plasma Bank’ will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi and that anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor.

In sad development Sunday, the number of global Covid-19 cases surged past 10 million with a single-day spike of 189,077 cases. According to the World Health Organisation, it was the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

