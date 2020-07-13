Los Angeles: Actor John Travolta’s wife and actress Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer. She was 57. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her demise with an emotional post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” Travolta wrote.

Actress and former model Preston and Travolta had been married for 29 years. They have two children, Ella, 20 and Benjamin, nine. A son, Jett, died in 2009 at age of 16.

Travolta shared that he will be taking some time off to be with his kids.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” he added.

Daughter Ella also paid tribute to her mother in a moving post, writing: “I love you so much mama.”

A spokesman for the family told People: “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Preston featured in 1996’s “Jerry Maguire”, 1986’s “SpaceCamp”, 1988’s “Twins”, 1998’s “Jack Frost”, and 1999’s “For Love of the Game”. She also starred opposite Travolta in several films, including “The Experts”, “Battlefield Earth” and “Old Dogs”. Her recent screen credit was the 2018 film “Gotti”.

