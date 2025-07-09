Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi is reuniting with his Aashiq Banaya Aapne director Aditya Dutt for the high-octane action drama Gunmaaster 69, the makers announced Thursday.

The movie also reunites Hashmi, Dutt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner.

Gunmaaster G9 will see Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar, promising stylised visuals and emotionally charged storytelling that appeals to a wide audience, a press release issued by the makers read.

Datt, known for films like Table No. 21 and the “Commando” franchise, said he is excited about reuniting with Hashmi and Reshammiya on his new movie.

“When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With Gunmaaster G9, we’re still all of those things, but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film,” he said.

Producer Mukut called the film “slick, emotional, and with mass appeal”.

“At Soham Rockstar, we back directors like Aditya Datt who have a strong vision and a fresh take on mainstream cinema. With Emraan, Genelia, and Aparshakti onboard, we have a dream cast to bring this powerful story to life,” the producer said.

Actors Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh also star in the movie. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon for the film, which is slated for release in 2026.