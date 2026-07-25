Kendrapada: Tikhiri Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Chameli Ojha is facing a no-confidence motion in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

According to reports, 21 of the 22 ward members have moved a no-confidence motion against her.

The Sub-Collector has directed all concerned to remain present at the District Collector’s office July 27, when the voting on the motion is scheduled to be held.

Reacting to the no-confidence move, Ojha alleged that it was driven by personal vendetta.

“They have brought the no-confidence motion against me out of spite. The ward members were threatened and coerced into signing the petition,” she claimed.