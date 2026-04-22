Kendrapara: A QR code has been launched to collect donations for the proposed Suna Besha (golden attire) of Lord Baladevjew at Kendrapara, an initiative estimated to require at least Rs 200 crore.

Though the particular ritual is closely linked to the Jagannath culture of Puri, the Suna Besha has not been observed here due to the absence of gold ornaments.

The code was unveiled in the temple premises Monday by district Collector Raghuram R Iyer, additional district magistrate and Trust Board chairman Nabakrushna Jena, Punjab National Bank officials and members of the Suna Besha Management Committee.

Describing the plan as a “noble initiative”, Iyer said the district administration, with due approvals, will extend support in coordination with the bank. He urged devotees to contribute through the QR code to help realise the proposal.