Kendrapara: One of the four persons who were tested Saturday in this district has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Giving this information Sunday, District Collector Samarth Verma said that the woman belonged to Rajnagar area of the district. The number of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to two now in Kendrapara district. “The second positive case identified in the district is a woman from Rajnagar area with a travel history from outside Odisha,” Verma informed.

Verma also informed that while the victim has been sent to nearest COVID-19 hospital, the swab samples of her family members have been sent for testing. They have also been asked to stay in home quarantine. Verma said that the family members belonging to the woman have not come in contact with others.

Verma said that woman and her family members had returned March 29 to Rajnagar. After reaching home, they had had registered their names at the health department office and were also observing the home quarantine guidelines.

Meanwhile police have sealed Naladiha Sahi and a hamlet of another village of Rajnagar area Saturday night. A fire brigade team sanitised the two villages, Saturday night itself. Supply officers have been appointed to provide essential commodities to the people of the sealed area.

In the coming days the district administration will collect the swab samples of the residents of both the villages to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The district collector advised the villagers, not to panic as the family had observed home quarantine rule.

Notably the first positive case of Kendrapara district was identified April 6. The patient is being treated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

