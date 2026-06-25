Bhubaneswar: Stressing the need for large-scale training and skill development to strengthen Kendu leaf operations and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for forest-dependent communities, Principal Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Wednesday said several upcoming projects hold immense potential for generating employment in the state. Sarma was addressing the Kendu Leaf Chintan Shibi ra-2026, organised at the Conference Hall of Aranya Bhawan here to review achievements, share field-level innovations and chart future strategies for strengthening Kendu leaf operations in Odisha.

The programme was held under Sarma’s chairmanship. A video presentation highlighting the achievements and socio-economic impact of Kendu leaf operations in Odisha was screened during the event. The presentation showcased the pivotal role played by the Kendu leaf sector in generating livelihoods for lakhs of forest-dependent families, particularly in rural and tribal areas.

It also underscored the sector’s contribution to rural development through various welfare initiatives and infrastructure support extended to Kendu leaf pluckers, binders and other beneficiaries across the state. The film further highlighted the sustained efforts of the state government to strengthen the sector, improve the socio-economic conditions of Kendu leaf workers and ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities dependent on forest resources.

An experience-sharing session on innovative practices in Kendu leaf operations was conducted by field officers, including the Assistant Conservator of Forests (KL) Division, and Divisional Forest Officers of Boudhagada (KL), Bhabanipatana (KL), and Raurkela (KL) Divisions. The officers shared successful interventions, best practices, and innovative approaches adopted in their respective divisions to improve collection, processing, and management of Kendu Leaf operations. In recognition of their exceptional contribution and outstanding performance, 18 field staff members were felicitated during the programme.

The event was attended by K Murugesan, PCCF & HoFF, Odisha, Prem Kumar Jha, PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha and Uma Nanduri, PCCF (Kendu Leaf). In their addresses, they encouraged field staff to strive for excellence during the upcoming Kendu Leaf season by focusing on improving both the quality and quantity of Kendu Leaf production. They emphasised that increased revenue from Kendu leaf operations would further strengthen welfare measures for Kendu leaf beneficiaries and forest-dependent communities.

The event witnessed the participation of senior officers of the Forest department, including Divisional Forest Officers, Assistant Conservators of Forests, Range Officers, and other officials of the Kendu leaf wing, who deliberated on strategies for enhancing operational efficiency, productivity, and beneficiary welfare.