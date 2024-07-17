Keonjhar: An alleged nexus between some civic, PWD officials and a private contractor from Delhi is said to have resulted in brazen digging on some of the arterial roads in the district headquarters town here for laying pipelines to supply natural gas. The alleged unauthorised work is going on all over the town right under the nose of the administration, much to the inconvenience of the citizens and no action has been initiated against the violators so far.

According to reports, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) had applied to the Keonjhar Municipality seeking license and permission to start piped natural gas supply to households for cooking purposes in the district headquarters town. After obtaining permission, the pipe laying work is being carried out through New Delhibased contractors, Vichitra Construction Pvt. Ltd. From the letter issued for the purpose (2129/18-3-2023), it is learnt that the contractor had deposited the estimated Rs 19, 55, 710 and furnished bank guarantee of Rs 29,33,565 with the municipality for laying of 195.571 km-long pipeline for the supply of natural gas. However, it is alleged that the pipelines are being laid indiscriminately by throwing the conditions laid down by the municipality to the wind. According to the conditions, before laying the pipelines, the contractor should obtain necessary permission from the concerned department, prioritise protecting private and public property as well as the issues concerning the general public.

Likewise, the conditions make it imperative for the firm to be held liable in case of any accident or mishap. The municipal authorities are empowered to cancel the permission to the contractor in case the conditions laid down in the agreement are violated. However, though the pipe laying work started alongside various roads of the municipality in June 2024, no permission has been obtained from the Public Works Department (PWD) which is in charge of maintaining these roads. Sources said the action of the construction company in arbitrarily carrying out works and, thereby, damaging the roads stands in clear violation of the conditions. Therefore, local activists have demanded the municipality to cancel permission to the firm immediately on account of its failure to abide by the terms of work. It is alleged that because of patronage by some corrupt municipal and PWD officials to the contractor, no action against the defiance has been initiated so far.

Meanwhile, PWD Superintendent Engineer Santosh Behera, who is in charge of roads, said the company has not taken any permission from the department to lay pipelines. “Since they don’t have any permission, action will be taken against them (contractor) if at all they are carrying out the work,” he said. On the other hand, Bhupen Tandel, supervisor of the pipe-laying company, claimed that no illegality had been committed. “Work at present is not being carried out on roads belonging to the PWD. The department has been informed. Work will proceed after depositing the necessary money,” he said. Municipal Engineer, Keonjhargarh Municipality, Sangram Behera said that though the civic body had permitted to the contractor to carry out works, “it is necessary that they should also take permission from PWD”. “Actions will be taken if there are violations,” he said. Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (R&B) Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to BPCL for undertaking the ‘unauthorised’ gas pipeline works without obtaining the required permission for the purpose. He also directed BPCL to repair the damaged roads in consultation with department engineers.