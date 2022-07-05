Keonjhar: The district administration has proposed fourlaning of Naranpur (Keonjhar) – Duburi (Jajpur) road to facilitate better transportation of iron ores and minerals from the mines in Joda, Barbil and Suakati to Paradip, a report said. The 88.2-km long road, when completed, will be renamed as National Highway-720 and will have two toll plazas. A detailed project report (DPR) in this regard has been sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for approval of the land acquisition committee.

However, the details regarding the commencement of the work and the estimates are yet to be revealed. The matter came to the fore at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held here June 30. As per reports, two flyovers and equal number of underpasses will be built along the route to facilitate easy movement of large vehicles. Moreover, an additional 28 underpasses will also be constructed on the route to facilitate the movement of LMVs and pedestrians.

Similarly, four large and eight small bridges will also be constructed on the highway while two old bridges will be expanded. This apart, 145 new culverts will also be constructed on the highway. The new road will start from Sirishpal bypass on NH-20 (Panikoili-Rimuli route) and will run via Harichandanpur, Brahmanipal, to connect with Tata Steel plant at Kalinganagar on DuburiChandikhole road.

Meanwhile, the move has sparked concern among the environmentalists as large tracts of green cover will be destroyed for construction of the highway. The environmentalists alleged that several jungles were destroyed to make way for construction of NH-20 and NH-49 in Keonjhar district but greenery was never replenished. The loss of the green cover has led to disruption in climatic conditions in the district.

They also alleged that the officials, instead of planting saplings beneficial for humans, have planted some flower and other non-essential plants which have been destroyed due to lack of maintenance and upkeep. Moreover, there is a need to plant saplings on both sides of the highway which is still awaited.