Joda: A video of the intimate moments of a panchayat executive officer (PEO) and a woman in the office of a gram panchayat under Joda block in Keonjhar district has sent shockwaves in the district after it went viral on social media platforms, sources said Monday.

Chatters went abuzz after the video went viral in the government WhatsApp group. In the video, the PEO is seen engaging in sexual act with the woman inside the panchayat office. However, it is not known when the obscene video was shot. Sources, however said it has gone viral from the month of September.

Reliable sources said that the woman seen in the video is reportedly working in supply works under Public Distribution System (PDS). It is alleged that the officials posted in the block are aware of the development but have chose to remain tightlipped on the matter.

This has raised question marks as the local sarpanch and the members of women selfhelp groups have demanded a probe and stringent action against the culprits as they prepare to gherao the block office over the development. When contacted, Joda block gram panchayat officer Kanhu Chran Majhi said he has no information regarding the development and only the Public Distribution department could comment on the issue.

PNN