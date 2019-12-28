Keonjhar: Normal life was crippled across several parts of Odisha with minimum temperature slipping significantly in interior parts of the state. The lowest temperature recorded at Keonjhar town stood at 5.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

The cold wave condition has badly hit life in the district, locals said. Temperature at several places such as Kanjipani, Taramakant, Kiriburu and other related places, surrounded by mountains in the tribal-dominated areas hovered around 4-6 degree Celsius.

Regional centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD), meanwhile, has said that Cold day condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Balasore.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurdha, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir with severe cold wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Deogarh.

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir over the same period.

PNN