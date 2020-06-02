Keonjhar: Tension ran high after irate residents of a ‘containment zone’ in Keonjhar city went berserk Tuesday. They blocked a part of the NH-49 demanding easing of restrictions with immediate effect.

Sources said, one person from Kimiridoli Sahi close to Nihal Singh Chowk in this town had tested positive for coronavirus, May 27. Following which the district administration had declared the area as ‘containment zone’ for an indefinite period.

Most of the residents in the Kimiridoli Sahi locality are daily wagers. When the area was declared as a ‘containment zone’, officials had given the assurance that all essential commodities would reach the doorsteps of the residents at fair prices.

However, locals had different story to tell. They alleged that the district and town administration had failed miserably in keeping their promise. They informed that the supply of essential commodities including foodgrain had stopped leading to immense hardships. The residents said children are suffering a lot due to the lack of proper food and other material.

The residents asserted they had no other option but to organise the road block as a mark of protest against the district and town administration officials. They demanded immediate withdrawal of ‘containment zone’ restrictions so that they could go out and buy items needed to survive.

On being informed police reached at the spot and pacified the irate locals. Police assured that the grievances of the people living in the area will be looked into. It was only after receiving proper assurances, the local called of their protest.

PNN