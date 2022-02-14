Vasco: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) came back Monday into play-off contention after securing a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal (SCEB) in their here Monday. KBFC climbed to the third spot in the points table from sixth, thanks to the solitary goal scored by Enes Sipovic (49th). He scored the winner for the Kochi side with a towering header.

A measured approach from both teams saw less clear scoring chances in the early stages. Alvaro Vazquez was the first to hit the target for KBFC with a diving header which was easily saved by Sankar Roy under the SCEB bar.

The SCEB goalkeeper was quite busy in the remainder of the first half as well but commanded his area expertly to deny a goal to the Yellow Army.

The second half began on a sensational note for KBFC as they went into the lead courtesy of Enes Sipovic. Four minutes into the half, he connected well with a corner and guided the header past the goalkeeper to score his first goal in the ISL.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men continued to push for another goal after getting their noses in front. Jorge Diaz made room for himself on the 68th-minute mark but had his shot saved easily by Roy.

At the other end, Antonio Perosevic unleashed a volley that almost caught Prabhsukhan Gill off-guard but did not lead to a goal. Mario Rivera made a whole host of changes post the second water break in order to inspire his team to find an equaliser.